ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

ARR stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $784.37 million, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.95. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.69%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 923.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,884,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,697 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

