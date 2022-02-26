The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) EVP Sells $414,358.56 in Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NYT opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its position in New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

