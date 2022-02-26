Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Insider Michael Neller Sells 1,250 Shares

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AON stock opened at $292.95 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $221.82 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of AON by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

