Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,922 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after buying an additional 25,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after buying an additional 220,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 678,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 570,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,037 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 247,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,308 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $422.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

