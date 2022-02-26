HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 41,662 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

