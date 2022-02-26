Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,593 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

