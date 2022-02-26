Credit Suisse AG Has $627,000 Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in HealthStream by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 31.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 191,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 134,828 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

