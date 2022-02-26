Credit Suisse AG Purchases 16,836 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEX. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

