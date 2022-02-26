GB Group (LON:GBG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $544.00

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 544 ($7.40) and last traded at GBX 556.50 ($7.57), with a volume of 37288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 571 ($7.77).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBG. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.92) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.87) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.92) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.62) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 658.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 784.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider David A. Rasche acquired 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £49,550.55 ($67,388.21). Also, insider Nick Brown acquired 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.73) per share, with a total value of £97,741.32 ($132,927.13). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $17,701,869.

About GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

