American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 498,304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 439,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

AXL stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.49 million, a P/E ratio of 287.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

