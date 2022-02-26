Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,010.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,010 ($13.74) and last traded at GBX 1,050 ($14.28), with a volume of 10104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,085 ($14.76).
The stock has a market capitalization of £645.28 million and a P/E ratio of 21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,328.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,472.85.
