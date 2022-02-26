Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $181,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

