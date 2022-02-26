Voya Investment Management LLC Has $919,000 Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 517,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 35,154 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNTL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $30,188.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,227 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,590 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

