Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53,171 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

CENTA stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

