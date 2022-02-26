Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Insider Sells A$2,875,850.00 in Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Rating) insider Matthew Spencer sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.09 ($3.66), for a total value of A$2,875,850.00 ($2,068,956.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.99.

Get Baby Bunting Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Baby Bunting Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. Baby Bunting Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.01%.

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baby Bunting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baby Bunting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.