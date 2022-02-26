Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

