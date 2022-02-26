Critical Contrast: Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Brown & Brown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.31 $68.10 million N/A N/A Brown & Brown $3.05 billion 6.26 $587.10 million $2.07 32.65

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ryan Specialty Group and Brown & Brown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Brown & Brown 0 5 3 0 2.38

Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus price target of $36.88, indicating a potential downside of 7.56%. Brown & Brown has a consensus price target of $67.13, indicating a potential downside of 0.69%. Given Brown & Brown’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brown & Brown is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Brown & Brown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group 1.46% 104.08% 2.60% Brown & Brown 19.24% 15.43% 6.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Brown & Brown shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Brown & Brown shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats Ryan Specialty Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail Segment receives fees in lieu of commissions. The National Programs segment acts as a managing general agent and provides professional liability and related package products for certain professionals, a range of insurance products for individuals, flood coverage, and targeted products and services designated for specific industries, trade groups, governmental entities and market niches. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance, primarily through independent agents and brokers, as well as the company’s retail agents. The Services segment provides insurance-related services, including third-party claims administration and comprehensive medical utilization management services in both the workers’ compensation and all-lines liability arenas, as well as Medicare Set-aside services, social sec

