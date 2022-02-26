Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $467.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 204,599 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

