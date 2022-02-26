Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daikin Industries,Ltd. (DKILY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.