Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

DKILY stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

Earnings History and Estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

