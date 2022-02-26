Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $2,992,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

