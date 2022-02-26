Credit Suisse AG Has $673,000 Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTUS. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Natus Medical by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 656,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Natus Medical by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Natus Medical by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 212,880 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Natus Medical by 107,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.55. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

