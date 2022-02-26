Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United Fire Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 90,945 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,285 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in United Fire Group by 4,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

UFCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

United Fire Group stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.76 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.08. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About United Fire Group (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.