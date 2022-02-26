Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,824 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 220,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 520,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.73. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.