Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $34,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,178 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $17,324,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 549,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 99.2% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 662,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 330,083 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock worth $261,297,511. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

