Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.57 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $629,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Five9 by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 37.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Five9 by 242.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

