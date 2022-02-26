Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $33,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after acquiring an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after buying an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.85.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

