Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

AGR opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,898,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after buying an additional 36,183 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after buying an additional 308,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Avangrid by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

