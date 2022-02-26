Credit Suisse Group Trims Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price to $175.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $179.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,747 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.