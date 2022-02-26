Credit Suisse Group Trims Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price to $175.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.
VRSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.
Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $179.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57.
In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,747 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
