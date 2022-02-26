John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target Cut to $140.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.93. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,596,000 after acquiring an additional 127,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

