Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650 ($22.44).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($20.13) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($24.83) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.72) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($24.83) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,183 ($16.09) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,131 ($15.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,702 ($23.15). The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,326.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,425.22.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

