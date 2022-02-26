The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,075.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKGFF shares. Investec started coverage on The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,450 ($74.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $52.41 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $67.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

