Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

STXB stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $499.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.99. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STXB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares (Get Rating)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.