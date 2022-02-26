Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.34 million, a P/E ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 0.73. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 125.72%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Sidoti increased their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About American Software (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

