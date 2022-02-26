Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of EPM opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.61 million, a PE ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -272.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 341,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 75,260 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,487,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

