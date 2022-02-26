Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $409.67 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $291.60 and a 1-year high of $411.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total value of $102,271.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,065 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

