Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

AAN opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aaron’s by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

