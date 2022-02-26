Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,368 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,936,000 after purchasing an additional 822,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

