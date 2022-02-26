Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 15,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $893,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.82 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.29.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.