Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADER. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 756,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 264,711 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADER opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

