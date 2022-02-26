Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 1,734,040 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after buying an additional 1,004,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 449,404 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

