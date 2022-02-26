TD Securities Downgrades Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to Hold

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TMQ. National Bank Financial lowered Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.06.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

