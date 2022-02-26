La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LFDJF stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

