Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,600

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,531.50.

NGLOY opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

