13,298 Shares in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XVV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,629,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22.

