HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

SASR opened at $47.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

