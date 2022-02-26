HighTower Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,073,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,337,000 after buying an additional 247,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ADPT. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.