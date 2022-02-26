Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

