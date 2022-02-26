HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,279 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $87,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

