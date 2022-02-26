Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

BSRR opened at $27.12 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.