Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CURO Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in CURO Group during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CURO Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $13.67 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $552.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. CURO Group had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

